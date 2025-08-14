People have chosen progress, says Nara Lokesh on TDP victory in by-elections

Amaravati, Aug 14 (IANS) People of Pulivendula and Ontimitta have chosen progress over backwardness, said Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology took to 'X' to react to the Telugu Desam Party's victory in by-elections to Pulivendula and Ontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) in YSR Kadapa district.

"For the first time in 30 years, Pulivendula has taken part in a truly democratic election process and the people have had the chance to cast their vote freely," said Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"Congratulations to Latha Reddy and Krishna Reddy on their well-earned victory. My heartfelt thanks to the people for turning out in large numbers to support our candidates," he added.

TDP wrested both seats from YSRCP to deal a big blow to YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his home turf.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh have made a mockery of democracy by capturing or misusing institutions.

Former minister Perni Nani said, "Police were used as a shield to safeguard TDP interests, and there was no answer to the pointed question of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on how voters from other areas were allowed to vote in the by-elections."

YSRCP leader Nani claimed that the "repoll in two booths was conducted as planned to avoid further scrutiny, and TDP has once again proved that it has no belief in democracy and fair means of elections".

"The anarchy of TDP was in the open at Pulivendula, and the TDP propaganda machinery played up the lies and deception in its usual style," he said.

He alleged that the State Election Commission failed to release the CCTV footage of the polling.

"People will teach TDP a fitting lesson in the coming days, he said, adding that rigging polls has been a trademark of Chandrababu. In the 2024 elections, too, there was malpractice in which the number of votes counted was more than those polled," he said.

--IANS

ms/svn