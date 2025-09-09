Pawan Kalyan, Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulate Radhakrishnan

Amaravati, Sep 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have congratulated C. P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice-President of India.

Pawan Kalyan hoped that his rich experience and exemplary statesmanship would bring greater dignity to the Vice President’s office and foster constructive, meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha to further strengthen the democracy.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is an ally of the BJP-led NDA.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Radhakrishnan. “Congratulations, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being elected as the Vice President of India! Wishing you all the success in your service to the Nation. Your dedication and experience will surely guide our country,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X.

Though not a part of the NDA, the YSR Congress party voted for Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K. Ram Mohan Naidu congratulated Radhakrishnan. “His win reaffirms the vibrancy of our democracy and the robustness of our constitutional institutions. Best wishes for a fruitful and inspiring tenure ahead,” posted Ram Mohan Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Education and Information Technology and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also congratulated Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice-President.

“His vast experience, statesmanship and commitment to public service will greatly enrich our nation. Wishing him great success in serving the people with wisdom and dignity,” wrote Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar conveyed his congratulations to Radhakrishnan.

He stated that this election is a proud moment for the nation and a reflection of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s commitment to empowering backward classes and ensuring their rightful representation at the highest level of democracy.

--IANS

ms/uk