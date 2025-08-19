Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) In a bold move to instil national pride and awareness of India's counter-terror capabilities among students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released two specially designed modules on Operation Sindoor for schoolchildren from Classes 3 to 12.

The operation, which is described as more than just a military strike, is framed as a national commitment to peace, justice, and the memory of those who lost their lives in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Launched as supplementary material, the modules came over three months after ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s strategic and precise military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

According to the material, the aim is not only to educate students about a critical national security event but also to shape their understanding of India's growing global stature and commitment to self-defence.

The modules assert that the Pahalgam attack was orchestrated under “direct orders” from “Pakistan's military and political leadership”, despite Pakistan’s public denial of involvement. The attack, which targeted civilians including tourists, was intended to incite fear and communal unrest. In response, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as a measured but forceful retaliation.

"India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed," one of the modules states.

Importantly, the NCERT emphasises India’s commitment to minimising collateral damage. “Every target was double-checked. Only terrorist bases were attacked. This operation showed that India would not let terror masterminds escape punishment,” the module explains. It further notes that no civilian casualties were reported - a point reiterated as part of India’s moral and strategic high ground.

The modules are split across two educational levels:

‘Operation Sindoor - A Saga of Valour’ is tailored for the preparatory and middle stages (Classes 3 to 8).

‘Operation Sindoor- A Mission of Honour and Bravery’ is meant for secondary stage students (Classes 9 to 12).

Both modules underline the Indian Armed Forces’ coordinated response. They also highlight the synergy between the Army, Air Force, and strategic command leadership. The operation is also described as a turning point in India’s counter-terror doctrine. The doctrine sends a clear message of deterrence.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the module declares:

“Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military operation. It is a confluence of India’s policy, intent, and decisive capability.”

The material also praises the local civilian response in Kashmir, noting how residents vocally condemned the terror attack — a development that, according to the module, “breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people.”

With this initiative, NCERT aims to create awareness among students about India’s defence preparedness, use of advanced technology, and principled stance in global geopolitics — while also honouring the memory of those lost in acts of terror.

--IANS

brt/dan