NCERT
J·Jan 19, 2024, 03:18 pm
Government Of India Directs All School And Higher Education Institutions To Provide Study Material
J·Sep 01, 2023, 03:23 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Announces NCERT As Deemed-To-Be-University
J·Aug 29, 2023, 03:08 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Comic Book Developed By NCERT & UNESCO 'Let’s Move Forward'
J·Aug 13, 2023, 03:35 pm
NCERT Forms Committee To Develop School Syllabus, Textbooks For Classes 3-12
J·Jun 20, 2023, 06:18 pm
Nothing of this sort has happened: Union minister Pradhan on `deletion' of Darwin from textbooks
J·Jun 03, 2023, 02:23 pm
Periodic Table Not Removed From School Curriculum, It's Included In Class 11 Book: NCERT
J·Jun 01, 2023, 02:06 pm
NCERT Drops Chapters On Periodic Table, Challenges To Democracy, Others From Class 10 Textbooks
J·May 31, 2023, 01:57 pm
NCERT Drops Content From Class 12 Political Science Book After Objection From Sikh Body
J·Apr 29, 2023, 03:34 pm
There Is Misleading Propaganda About Removing Darwin's Theory From NCERT Textbook: MoS Education
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CPI(M): Stop Modi's fascist, communal historical rewriting
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mistakes to Avoid During NEET 2023 Preparation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NCERT Organises Kala Utsav 2022 In Bhubaneswar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP Madrasas To Provide Modern Education
J·Jun 20, 2023, 11:22 am
Promote Agri-Startup Systems In Universities: Horticulture Commissioner
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Madrasas To Have NCERT Syllabus, Dress Code
J·May 26, 2023, 02:28 pm
UP NCERT syllabus for classes 1–5 shortly
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.