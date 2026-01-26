Op Sindoor takes centre stage at R-Day parade with powerful show of joint military might

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Indian Air Force helicopters flying with the flag of Operation Sindoor marked a striking moment during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Monday, paying tribute to India’s decisive military action last year against high-value terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Tri-Services tableau of the Indian Defence Forces, themed ‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’, was also showcased on the occasion. The tableau symbolised the collective strength, unity and seamless integration of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in safeguarding the nation’s security.

Adding to the display, the Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, underlining the coordinated and synchronised efforts of the Indian armed forces during the mission.

As depicted through the glass-enclosed Integrated Operational Centre, the operation was effectively planned, guided and monitored by the national and military leadership.

Strong inter-service coordination and active support from the local population were identified as crucial factors behind the success of the operation.

A fusion of ‘VIRASAT, VIVIDHTA AUR VIKAS’ was projected as a defining feature of Operation Sindoor.

While the BRAHMOS missile system delivered decisive strikes on enemy targets, the Akash missile systems and the S-400 air defence network provided a robust protective shield for civilian populations under the concept of the ‘SUDARSHAN CHAKRA’.

Under the Combat Support Elements segment of the tableau, Divyastra was displayed alongside Shaktibaan.

Mounted on High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6), these platforms reflected the Indian Army’s growing emphasis on indigenisation and technological modernisation.

India’s next-generation unmanned warhead capability was showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA systems, mounted on specialised HMV 6x6 platforms.

Built around the integrated concept of Surveillance and Targeting, these systems represent a significant leap in the Army’s transition towards technology-driven and precision-based warfare.

Shaktibaan and Divyastra are equipped with swarm drones, tethered drone systems and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT, which plays a key role in artillery fire direction.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these platforms enable the deployment of swarm drones, long-range drones for precision strike missions, and loitering munitions for effective battlefield engagement.

The Shaktibaan vehicle was commanded by Lieutenant Raman Mishra of the 161 Medium Regiment, while the Divyastra vehicle was commanded by Subedar Kiran Medar from the same regiment, underscoring the operational readiness and professionalism of the Indian Army personnel involved.

More than 100 terrorists were neutralised during the Operation Sindoor -- military action carried out in May 2025, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

