NSG is India's 'strongest shield' against terror and organised crime: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the National Security Guard (NSG) as the nation's "strongest shield against terrorism and organised crime" while addressing the elite force's 41st Raising Day ceremony in Manesar, Haryana.

Marking four decades of service, HM Amit Shah paid homage to the security personnel who have sacrificed their lives, stating, "We all heartily remember those who laid down their lives in the security of the country; I want to salute them on behalf of the entire nation."

The Home Minister acknowledged the NSG’s crucial role since its formation in 1984, highlighting its decisive actions in critical operations like the Akshardham temple attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and various hostage rescue missions. He reaffirmed its status as India's premier counter-terror force.

The Union Minister announced a major expansion with a new NSG hub to be established in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

This addition will bring the force's presence to seven major hubs across the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jammu, ensuring swift response capabilities.”

He emphasised that NSG commandos would remain deployed round the clock to meet any terror threat.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister asserted that India has adopted a "zero terrorism policy."

He pointed to continuous steps taken since 2019 to safeguard the nation, including amendments to the UAPA and NIA Acts, the empowerment of the ED and PMLA to tackle terror funding, the establishment of scientific investigation methods for terror financing, and the banning of the PFI.

He lauded the government’s decisive operations against terrorism, stating, "terrorists may hide, but they cannot escape." He credited actions like the abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes, and air strikes for attacking the "backbone of terrorists."

Shah also referenced two specific operations: 'Operation Sindoor,' which destroyed Pakistani terror group headquarters, training camps, and launchpads planning attacks against India; and 'Operation Mahadev,' a precise operation that eliminated those responsible for previous attacks.

In addition to security, the Home Minister noted the contribution of CAPF personnel, who have planted 6.50 crore new saplings since 2019, contributing significantly to national greenery.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Special Training Centre on 8 acres of land at Rs 141 crore, which will provide state-of-the-art training for commandos specialised in counter-terrorism.

