'No injustice to OBCs': Maharashtra Minister Bawankule allays apprehensions

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister and chairman of cabinet sub committee on OBC quota Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said that due to government resolution on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette there will be no injustice to OBC.

He told reporters that the state government is resolved to achieve the prosperity of both the OBC and Maratha communities.

“The government resolution on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette is self-explanatory. Till now, those whose Kunbi records were ignored will get a certificate after going through the proper process. No community needs to be confused about the government resolution.

"We will not take from anyone's plate and put it on someone else's plate. The Maratha community will get due justice, but at the same time, we will not allow injustice to be done to the OBC community. For this, now the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha Reservation and the Sub-Committee for the OBC community will work in parallel. Our government will achieve the prosperity of both the OBC and Maratha communities,” said minister Bawankule.

His explanation comes when various OBC leaders including NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and various organisations have claimed that the government's move impact OBCs adversely as Marathas after getting Kunbi status would get benefits from OBC quota by reducing their share.

However, minister Bawankule, who is former president of state BJP, claimed that both Maratha and OBC communities will get the justice.

“The government will never let the two communities come face to face. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission at the Centre. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formed the OBC ministry for the first time in his first term as Chief Minister. The cabinet sub committee under my chairmanship will also take care of the interests of the OBC community,” he remarked.

Earlier, minister Bhujbal, who boycotted cabinet meeting held on Wednesday expressing his displeasure over the government resolution, said, “There is confusion regarding the Government Resolution recently issued by the Maharashtra Government in the context of Maratha reservation. In this regard, various OBC and backward class organizations and leaders are submitting representations at tehsil offices, district collector offices, and other places across the state, organizing marches, expressing anger against the Government Resolution through various means, and thus the movement is underway. In many places, OBC activists and leaders have also started fasts.”

He further stated, “In connection with this Government Resolution, I have discussed with other OBC leaders. We all have provided all relevant documents to legal experts and lawyers and are seeking their opinions and information about it. After discussing with them, we are also prepared to go to the High Court or the Supreme Court if necessary. It is essential to examine what changes have been made in it. For that, detailed discussions will be required. Additionally, in this regard, we will need to gather and organize many documents.”

Meanwhile, Bawankule criticised the Congress for raking up the vote-rigging issue from Kamti constituency from where he got elected in the state assembly elections held last year.

“In the first election, I was elected with a margin of 56,000 votes, second time with 95,000 votes, third time with 1,36,000 votes and fourth time with a margin of 1,75,000 votes. Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal is going around making allegations so that his workers do not join the grand alliance. Otherwise, it makes no sense,” he said.

Commenting on Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s charge that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided logistics to the Maratha agitation launched by Manoj Jarange-Patil, minister Bawankule said, “Eknath Shinde is a profound leader. He has held the post of Chief Minister of the state. He stands firmly behind Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, those who threatened us in 2019 should not do these things and Raut should not try to enter the Mahayuti.”

