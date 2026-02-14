NDA govt brought political stability, ended corruption: Amit Shah confident of 60 pc vote share in Puducherry polls

Puducherry, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the people of Puducherry to continue supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls, asserting that it has brought stability and ended corruption in the union territory.

Addressing a BJP public meeting in Karaikal during his day-long visit to the Union Territory, HM Shah began his speech by offering prayers to Lord Shani of Thirunallar and Goddess Bhadrakali.

He apologised for not being able to speak in Tamil, describing it as one of the world’s most ancient languages, and said his visit had two clear objectives.

"I have come to explain what the Modi–Rangasamy government has achieved in Puducherry and to expose the failures of the previous regime," he said.

He claimed that over the past five years, the NDA government in Puducherry had improved law and order and set the Union Territory on a path of development.

He recalled that in the 2021 Assembly elections, the people had given the NDA 44 per cent of the vote.

"In 2026, we will increase our vote share to 60 per cent and win all 24 seats. The 24 seats of Puducherry will belong to us," he asserted.

Turning to national security, HM Shah criticised the Congress party, alleging that terror attacks from Pakistan had become routine during its tenure at the Centre.

Referring to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India responded with air strikes in Pakistan, marking a shift in the country's approach to terrorism.

Focusing again on Puducherry, he said the NDA government had brought political stability and ended corruption. "We have established a stable and self-reliant government. The textile sector is being revived, and new development initiatives are under way," he said, alleging that not a single new industry had been launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Concluding his address, HM Shah urged voters to renew their faith in the NDA and ensure its continued rule in Puducherry.

--IANS

aal/svn