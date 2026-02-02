NCP’s uncertain future; navigator-less boat propelled by BJP engine: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Monday said that Sunetra Pawar, who was sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, inherits a complex legacy. While Ajit Pawar was known for his administrative prowess and control over the Finance and Planning ministries, Sunetra's effectiveness remains to be seen.

The Thackeray camp in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana' editorial, claimed that NCP’s future is now precarious, describing it as a "boat without a navigator" in a storm, currently propelled by "Fadnavis’s engine".

“With the BJP aiming for a solo victory in the 2029 Assembly elections, Sunetra Pawar faces the monumental task of proving she is not merely a "Gungi Gudiya (silent doll)" but a leader capable of maintaining her party’s independent identity. Sunetra Pawar inherits a complex legacy. While Ajit Pawar was known for his administrative prowess and control over the Finance and Planning ministries, Sunetra's effectiveness remains to be seen. As the political dust settles, the prevailing sentiment remains: politics has truly become wicked," it said.

According to the editorial, the state of Maharashtra had not yet recovered from the shock of Ajit Pawar's demise when the political manoeuvres of Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis delivered a second blow. The public sentiments regarding the timing of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing in are mixed, as she took the oath even before the fire of Ajit Pawar’s funeral pyre had cooled.

“While some expressed pride that Maharashtra has gained its first female Deputy Chief Minister, others noted that this position was not earned through personal merit. The question haunting Maharashtra is, at whose behest did this development occur? Sharad Pawar responded calmly, stating he was unaware of the ceremony and noting that Sunetra Pawar's party is independent, now managed by leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare,” said the editorial.

"According to NCP Minister Hasan Mushrif, Sunetra Pawar was hurriedly appointed to the leadership role to prevent party workers and MLAs from getting scattered following Dada’s (Ajit Pawar) death...The NCP is allied with the 'Sanatani' ideology of the BJP; holding a celebratory oath ceremony while the family is still in mourning (Sutak) does not fit within the framework of Hindutva. There is an ongoing dispute between Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Sunetra Pawar was reportedly elevated to the "sub-throne" by some members specifically to prevent the party from falling entirely under Patel's control,” claimed the editorial.

The Thackeray camp said Ajit Pawar actually held respect and affection for Sharad Pawar, and a process to merge the two NCP factions had begun. A final decision was due after the Zilla Parishad elections, but Ajit Pawar passed away before it could happen. Leaders like Patel and Tatkare oppose the merger, which aligns with the agenda of Amit Shah and Fadnavis.

“It is predicted that the BJP intends to contest the 2029 Assembly elections entirely on its own. Before then, many MLAs from the Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions may defect to the BJP. To move beyond being a "ceremonial" figure, Sunetra Pawar must demonstrate Ajit Pawar’s legendary work ethic, capacity for public outreach, and the 'magic' of not bowing too easily before the BJP. If she chooses to work effectively rather than being a 'silent doll', she may become an obstacle for Patel, Tatkare, and Bhujbal,” said the editorial.

Ultimately, the passing of Ajit Pawar has complicated both the Pawar family dynamics and state politics. As the editorial notes, "mourning periods come and go, but politics never stops -- even if it has become truly wretched".

