Navy vigilant in safeguarding India’s interests: President Murmu

Visakhapatnam, Feb 18 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and is also contributing to stability across the wider maritime commons.

She said that units of the Indian Navy deployed in the region serve as credible instruments of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the seas.

President Murmu was speaking after witnessing the impressive fleet of warships and the display by naval personnel from India and friendly navies at the International Fleet Review (IFR) here.

“The Indian Navy is often the First Responder in times of humanitarian crises and natural disasters, extending quick assistance with compassion and competence. The Indian Navy also plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence, and friendship with navies around the globe,” she said.

The President asserts that the spirit of friendship on display through the participation of so many friendly countries highlights the truth that we are connected rather than divided by the seas.

She believes that the international convergence on display will promote common purpose and heritage. “I am sure that all the navies represented here will collectively help the oceans thrive as gateways for growth, prosperity and overall well-being of the global community,” she said.

President Murmu noted that IFR reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions. Ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness. “This spirit of togetherness is well captured in the theme of this review: United Through Oceans. It is a positive message to the global community that the commitment and resolve of this collective naval strength can overcome all challenges,” she said.

She stated that India’s approach to international relations, including the maritime domain, is guided by the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’. “This approach reflects the wisdom that global security and growth, sustainability and stability are built through partnerships. This spirit of partnership is the bedrock of an enduring global order. Therefore, India believes that a sound maritime order is based on collective responsibility and cooperative action among like-minded partners,” she said.

The President also observed that Vishakhapatnam has a glorious maritime past. Today’s event underlines the enduring naval significance of Vishakhapatnam. This Fleet Review also takes forward India’s vision of MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, she added.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and is wife Anna Konidela attended the event.

