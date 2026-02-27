National Capacity Building Urban Search and Rescue Competition held by NDRF for Eastern, Northeastern States

Haringhata (West Bengal), Feb 27 (IANS) The National Capacity Building Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition 2026 concluded successfully on Friday.

Read More

The competition was hosted by the 2nd Battalion NDRF at its campus in Haringhata, in the Nadia district of West Bengal.

It brought together State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from seven states in the eastern and northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) of Kolkata Police also participated in the competition.

"The event marked a significant milestone in enhancing disaster response capabilities and fostering inter-agency coordination in emergency operations," a senior NDRF official said.

Sanjay Singh, director general, Civil Defence, West Bengal and Bharat Bhushan Vaid, DIG, East & Northeastern Zone, NDRF, were present during the closing ceremony. The event also witnessed the participation of officers, rescuers, participants, and their families, making it a momentous occasion.

"This unique competition was designed as a platform to build national capacity by offering SDRF teams a standardised training opportunity and a chance to compete in a constructive and cooperative manner. The competition focused on real-time scenario-based exercises, including structural assessment, victim extrication drills, and medical response training," the official said.

"It also tested team coordination, leadership, and technical rescue operations, ensuring that teams were not only technically proficient but also highly effective in collaborative disaster response," he added.

Teams underwent a one-week pre-competition training under the guidance of NDRF experts, as preparation for the competition. This ensured a solid foundation before facing the competitive scenarios. They also had access to advanced rescue equipment to enhance their operational efficiency.

Mahila rescuers from Bihar SDRF also participated, and DMG Kolkata's K9 Squad was also part of the competition, highlighting the diverse capabilities of the teams involved.

The competition was launched under the initiative of Piyush Anand, DG, NDRF, with the goal of strengthening state SDRF teams’ response and improving their ability to effectively tackle complex disaster situations.

The event also aimed at sharing best practices, facilitating inter-agency coordination, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of India’s disaster response infrastructure.

While Bihar SDRF emerged victorious, securing first place, Tripura SDRF claimed second place, reflecting the high standards of teamwork, technical competence, and leadership displayed by the teams. The NDRF’s commitment to capacity building was demonstrated through this competition, which successfully prepared teams for real-world disaster scenarios and set the stage for future improvements in disaster preparedness and response.

The final event of the competition will be held in the second week of March at 8 Bn NDRF, Ghaziabad, where the competition will expand its scope to encompass teams from other regions, further promoting national disaster resilience.

"This event represents a significant leap in India’s disaster response preparedness, setting the groundwork for better coordination and a more robust national disaster management framework," the official said.

--IANS

jayanta/uk