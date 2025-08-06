Maha Dy CMs congratulate HM Amit Shah on becoming longest-serving Home Minister

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have complimented Union Minister Amit Shah for completing the longest tenure as Home Minister.

Eknath Shinde in a post on X said: “Honorable Shri @AmitShah ji has become the first Home Minister of the country in Indian history to serve continuously for 2,258 days, completing the longest tenure. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on this historic achievement.

"By abrogating Article 370, you have fulfilled the dream of the revered Hinduhridayasamrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray ji. Through 'Operation Mahadev,' you have eliminated terrorists and decisively ended Naxalism in the country. Today, you serve as a Home Minister who is a symbol of strong leadership, firm policies, and decisive work style.”

He further said: “Along with this, you have done remarkable work towards realising the dream of building a prosperous India through cooperation. Your leadership, constantly active in the interest of the nation, principled, and dedicated to public welfare, is an inspiration for the country. Once again, heartfelt best wishes for your role as a determined and visionary leader.”

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar in a post on X said: “Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah ji on this remarkable milestone as India’s longest-serving Home Minister. His unwavering dedication to national integrity and democracy, under PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, is evident in his contributions to the nation’s progress.Best wishes for his continued service to the nation.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the NDA meeting noted that HM Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Home Minister, overtaking Bharatiya Janata Party veteran L.K. Advani's tenure in the office.

“It is just the beginning,” he said, adding that there was a long way to go.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan complimented HM Shah saying “…you have achieved a historic milestone. This historic achievement was recorded today, on August 5. On a similar historic day, August 5, 2019, you announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament, adding a new chapter to India’s history.”

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said HM Shah has taken historic decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

--IANS

sj/pgh