Maha: Bonhomie between Fadnavis, Shinde and Uddhav at farewell event​

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Rare bonhomie between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was on display during the farewell programme of nine members of the legislative council on Tuesday.​

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Thackeray, who retires on May 13 as a member of the upper house, taunted the BJP on its expansionist agenda of recruiting leaders from all other parties. ​

His arch-rival, Shinde, who split from Thackeray in June 2022, described him as “Uddhav Thackeray Saheb” twice and wished him good health, a long life, and a political career.​

While Fadnavis and Thackeray indicated that the political situation forced them to separate after a long and warm association, they tried to portray that there was no bitterness.​

Thackeray taunted the BJP, which is on a spree of recruiting leaders from all other parties, especially the opposition, saying: “The Indian political league cannot run if one team starts recruiting players from all the other teams. Moreover, how will this league run if only one team remains in the game? Is it good for a healthy democracy?”​

The Legislative Council bid farewell to nine members whose terms end in May 2026. They are: Uddhav Thackeray – Shiv Sena (UBT), Neelam Gorhe – Shiv Sena, Amol Mitkari – NCP, Shashikant Shinde – NCP (SP), Rajesh Rathod – Congress, Sandeep Joshi – BJP, Dadarao Keche – BJP, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil – BJP and Sanjay Kenekar – BJP.​

CM Fadnavis began his speech by calling Thackeray “son of Shiv Sena founder Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray”, underlining his family and political legacy. ​

Fadnavis said that Uddhav was not a politician by nature, but that his original personality was that of a sensitive artist, and so he makes decisions without much political calculation or fear of their political outcomes.​

“Uddhav Thackeray’s nature is not political. If he makes a decision, he doesn’t back out. He is like his father, late Balasaheb Thackeray. Though he is aggressive on the political front, his real nature is different. His sensitive mind is reflected in the photographs he has taken,” said Fadnavis.​

He added that both of them had been friends since 2010 and became closer after 2014. ​

“It’s not that there is no friendship between us now, but we parted ways due to different political stands,” he said.​

While expressing regret over his political separation from Thackeray, Fadnavis quoted a poem: “Jinko hath pakadkar chalana tha, hairat hai woh baat pakadkar baith gaye” (the ones who should have walked with me hand in hand have parted ways due to past events). ​

In reply, Thackeray questioned Fadnavis: “Aisi kaun si baath thi ki kisi aur ka haath pakadana pada?” (What was the matter that forced you to hold someone else’s hand?)​

Thackeray used the opportunity to recall his achievements as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and the work done by his government during the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

He admitted that his nature was not political and thanked all officers, employees and former colleagues – including those who left him during the 2022 party split – who worked with him during his tenure as chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).​

Thackeray urged all parties and leaders to resolve that they would neither follow nor encourage any self-styled godman for future benefits, but would instead encourage the state's youth to shape their own futures.​

Earlier, when Shinde quoted a Marathi poem saying he was eager to meet all again in the house, Thackeray – in an indication of ‘no thanks’ – folded his hands, spreading laughter in the house. ​

In his speech, Shinde also took a jibe at his alliance partner, the BJP, against the backdrop of a recent conflict between the two parties in Satara Zilla Parishad. ​

Praising retiring NCP (SP) member Shashikant Shinde, he said: “Shinde kisise darate nahi, maidan chod ke bhagate nahi” (We Shindes do not fear anyone and do not leave the battlefield).

​--IANS

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