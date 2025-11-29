‘Love is not news, divorce is’: Ashok Gehlot on K’taka leadership row

Jaipur, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday refuted any rift between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, asserting that there is no divorce between them, but only love.

“If leaders sit together at the breakfast table, it shows unity. Love is not the news, divorce is news. There is no divorce in Karnataka, there is love,” said the former Chief Minister while addressing the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Gehlot dismissed reports of infighting in Karnataka, saying, “Congress is united under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.”

He reacted sharply to ongoing discussions within the Congress about alleged power-sharing formulas and leadership confusion, particularly in the context of developments in Karnataka and earlier cases in Chhattisgarh.

Gehlot said several leaders casually invoke Rahul Gandhi’s name to claim they were “sent to become Chief Minister” or were promised power-sharing arrangements.

“People use Rahul Gandhi’s name,” Gehlot said. “Some claim they were promised two and a half years. During the Chhattisgarh government, the same two-and-a-half-year formula was brought up. Such conversations harm the party.”

Referring to the current situation in Karnataka, where rumours of a rotational chief ministership have sparked debate, Gehlot stressed that only Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi know the actual decisions.

Turning to Rajasthan, Gehlot strongly criticised the current administration, calling it “incompetent” and “irresponsible.”

“There is an incompetent government in Rajasthan,” he said. “Law and order have collapsed. Every day, there are accidents and suicides.”

“If this two-and-a-half-year formula exists, then let Karnataka’s CM and Deputy CM confirm it. Otherwise, it’s just gossip,” he added.

Gehlot also accused the Election Commission of acting with bias, warning that its approach could threaten India’s democratic framework.

“The Election Commission's attitude has become a major concern,” he said. “If it functions like an extension of the government, how will democracy survive?”

He suggested that the current political climate raises fears about whether future elections will be free and fair.

“Will elections become like Russia, where 98 per cent of votes go to the ruling party?” Gehlot asked.

“Democracy in India has survived because of Ambedkar’s Constitution. But today, the environment in the country is extremely dangerous.”

