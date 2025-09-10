Let’s see how he leads Rajya Sabha and nation: Harish Rawat on CP Radhakrishnan after winning VP election

Dehradun, Sep 10 (IANS) With the NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan being elected the new Vice President, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said it remains to be seen how he wants to take the country forward and how he will conduct the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to IANS, Rawat said: "Let us see how he wants to take the country forward and how he conducts the Rajya Sabha. We’ve seen some unusual things in the way the Rajya Sabha has been functioning recently - things never seen before. If the Vice President conducts the House by upholding old traditions, by taking both the ruling party and the opposition along and giving them due importance, it will have a very positive impact."

"The Prime Minister and the President have praised this approach, but how much of it is visible in their actions remains to be seen. We have witnessed times when the Vice President seemed to act more like a spokesperson for the BJP. There is a big question the country must ask the BJP: why did a person elected with a two-thirds majority have to resign midway through his term? Did he resign willingly, or was he made to? These questions remain under suspicion, and their shadow will inevitably affect the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and, by extension, the politics of the country," he added.

Commenting on reports of cross-voting during the Vice-Presidential election, Rawat acknowledged that it had taken place but claimed it did not affect the overall outcome.

"Yes, cross-voting happened. INDIA bloc leaders will look into it. However, it had no significant impact on the voting patterns. This election has confirmed that the INDIA bloc is united. Several leaders who were previously outside the bloc came forward to support the INDIA bloc candidate," he said.

On the political unrest in Nepal, Rawat described the situation as "sad and painful," noting that youth-led protests were a warning sign for political leaders.

"The youth protesting in anger is a warning and a lesson. Nepal must consider why protesters are destroying their own national heritage. We have a strong relationship with Nepal, but the way buildings and hotels were set on fire -- even the home of a former Prime Minister’s wife -- was not appropriate," he said.

Asked whether a similar situation could arise in India, Rawat responded: "India has a flexible democracy. If (resigned Nepal PM) K.P. Sharma Oli had worked in accordance with democratic principles, such a situation would not have occurred. It was Oli’s ego that led to these protests."

--IANS

jk/vd