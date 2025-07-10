Law college rape: Kolkata Police SIT submits report to HC; victim’s parents happy with probe's progress

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police, that was previously probing the case related to the rape of a law college student at Kasba in South Kolkata last month, on Thursday, submitted a progress report on its investigation at a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The report was filed in a sealed envelope at the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das.

Currently, the matter is being probed by the sleuths of the Detective Department of Calcutta Police.

The counsel of the victim and her family, which was present at the court on Thursday, informed that as of date his clients were happy with the progress of the investigation in the matter.

However, he also sought a copy of the progress report on the investigation to have an idea as to what extent the probe has progressed.

After studying the progress report, the Division Bench directed the city police to submit another progress report on the matter after a month.

The Division Bench also directed the city police to serve a copy of the investigation report to the counsel of the victim and her family.

However, at the same time, the Division Bench directed the city police to be careful so that under no circumstance the progress report, which is confidential, was leaked to the media or any other agency.

On Thursday, the authorities of South Calcutta Law College (New Campus), within the premises of which the rape took place on the evening of June 25, also submitted an affidavit in the matter at the Division Bench.

In the affidavit, the college authorities admitted that the notice issued by them for all the students to vacate the college campus by 4 P.M. was violated.

The alleged rape took place within the college premise between 7.30 P.M. and 9.30 P.M. on June 25, and the victim reported the matter to the adjacent Kasba Police Station on the same night.

The counsel of one of the three main accused in the case alleged that the manner in which his client was presented at the trial court was equal to a breach of human rights.

The Division Bench directed him to bring the matter to the notice of the State Legal Aid Services.

--IANS

