Kiren Rijiju shares new video, claims 20-25 Cong MPs abused LS Speaker, threatened PM

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared a new video and claimed that 20-25 Congress MPs abused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Taking to social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju said that if BJP and NDA MPs had been given “full freedom”, the situation could have turned chaotic, but the ruling alliance exercised restraint to avoid an unpleasant scene.

“If I had given full freedom to the BJP and NDA MPs, then it would have created chaos. If it had happened, it would have created a bad situation. We don’t want such things. Around 20-25 MPs entered the Speaker’s chamber forcefully. Then I ran to see what happened and what kind of misbehaviour they were doing. They were abusing. Priyanka ji was also there, and they abused the Speaker, PM in front of her,” Rijiju said.

He further claimed that while Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not abuse anyone, several other Congress MPs allegedly used abusive language in their presence.

“Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi ji didn’t abuse. But under their presence, the Congress MPs abused a lot. They were saying, ‘See what we will do with the Prime Minister of the country. See what we will do with him in the Parliament.’ Everything has been recorded,” he said.

Rijiju alleged that the government did not initially want to speak publicly about the matter, but decided to do so as Congress was “spreading lies again and again”.

“We didn’t want to tell, but the Congress is spreading lies again and again. That’s why we are telling. We want to show how patiently we have worked. We have great patience. We can’t do that,” he added.

The minister also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, stating that he did not have much hope that the Congress leader would change his conduct in Parliament.

“We don’t have hope that Rahul Gandhi will change and talk well. But as I am the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and he is the Leader of Opposition, there is no hope, but we expect that he will change,” Rijiju said.

He also recalled an incident from his early days in Parliament, referring to former BJP leader L.K. Advani, and said that Advani had insisted on maintaining decorum and respecting parliamentary space.

“When I first came to Parliament, Advani ji was very angry with us when, by mistake, we reached the middle of the House. On one side, there is a seat for the ruling side, and on the other side is a seat for the opposition,” he said.

Rijiju added that even during protests, Advani had advised them to remain within their designated area.

He also shared an earlier post dated February 10, in which he posted visuals from Parliament and wrote, “Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behaviour by their MPs!! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to a very ugly scene. We have very high consideration to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament.”

--IANS

jk/dpb