Kerala Police asks court to cancel bail of expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil in second rape case

Thiruvananthapuram Feb 23 (IANS) Kerala Police on Monday approached a Thiruvananthapuram court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with the second rape case, alleging that he violated key bail conditions by attempting to contact the survivor.

The petition was filed before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class after investigators found that Mamkootathil had tried to reach the 23-year-old complainant, a native of Bengaluru, over the phone on February 17.

The court had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case on December 10, with a specific and strict condition that he should not attempt to contact the survivor either directly or indirectly.

According to the police, the alleged phone call constitutes a clear breach of that condition.

The survivor subsequently lodged a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), stating that Mamkootathil attempted to call her on February 17.

In her complaint, she clarified that she did not answer the call.

Police submitted the survivor’s complaint along with supporting digital evidence to substantiate the alleged violation.

Based on these materials, investigators argued that the breach was serious enough to warrant cancellation of bail.

After considering the police petition, the court directed Mamkootathil to appear in person and provide an explanation.

He has been instructed to appear before the court within this month.

The second rape case against the MLA was registered based on the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman.

While the anticipatory bail order had protected him from arrest, it was subject to compliance with clearly laid down conditions, including non-interference with the survivor.

The police move marks a significant development in the case, as cancellation of anticipatory bail could expose the accused to custodial proceedings.

The court is expected to examine whether the alleged phone contact amounts to a willful violation of bail conditions before taking a final decision.

