Kerala girl's family cries foul over interfaith marriage in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Feb 11 (IANS) The parents of a 23-year-old college student in Mangaluru have alleged a “Muslim conspiracy” behind their daughter’s marriage to a youth from another community and have sought police intervention, claiming she was brainwashed and coerced.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Wednesday, the parents of the girl, Vishwanath and Latha, alleged that their daughter, Vaishali, was blackmailed and threatened into entering the relationship. “She is not someone who would fall in love like this. She has been brainwashed. There is a conspiracy,” they claimed, urging authorities to ensure her safety and bring her back home.

Based on a complaint filed by the parents, the Surathkal police in Mangaluru have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. Police said efforts are underway to trace the woman and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the case.

Mother Latha stated, "We have brought up our child with all the love. She was with us and never hurt our feelings. We don't know what happened. We suspect a conspiracy by Muslims behind this development."

“She was studying well and spoke to us regularly. We didn't get any suspicion. After coming to know about the incident, we were shocked. We got to know about the development through a WhatsApp message. We rushed to Surathkal and lodged a police complaint. She aspired to pursue a career after her studies and told us that she would marry the boy whom we chose for her,” mother Latha stated.

"We want our daughter back. She should return to us. We don't know anything about the boy," she stated.

Vaishali, a native of Kasaragod district in Kerala, was pursuing a degree in Criminology at a college in Mukka near Surathkal and was staying in a paying guest accommodation.

According to police, she entered into a registered marriage with Mohammad Midlaj, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, on January 31 at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Wayanad.

Her parents said they came to know about the registered marriage through social media. Her father, Vishwanath, who was abroad, rushed back after learning about the development. The family later visited the PG hostel where Vaishali had been staying and obtained CCTV footage showing her leaving the premises on February 9.

As they were unable to establish contact with her thereafter, they lodged a missing persons complaint at the Surathkal police station. Following this, an FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

The parents also stated that they had travelled to Wayanad in Kerala and met their daughter at a local police station. According to them, Vaishali initially expressed willingness to return home and gave a written statement to that effect. However, they alleged that they were allowed to speak to her only briefly and claimed that the police there favoured the young man. They further alleged that Vaishali later tore up the earlier statement and submitted another one.

Mother Latha alleged that the Wayanad police allowed them to speak to their daughter for only five minutes. They further claimed that the police sided with him. As a result, Vaishali reportedly tore up the earlier written statement and submitted another one, she reiterated.

Police officials said the matter is under investigation and that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

--IANS

mka/uk