Karnataka govt expresses confidence to lay foundation for Mekedatu project in 2 years; seeks cooperation from Oppn

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources Ministry, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the foundation stone for the controversial Mekedatu balancing reservoir project would be laid within two years and sought cooperation from the opposition parties in the state.

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Speaking on the issue in the State Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had delivered a historic judgment in favour of Karnataka regarding the Mekedatu project.

"I thank the Bench through this House. The court observed that why there should be objections when a project is being undertaken within one's own territory. Using this observation, we presented our arguments, following which the court dismissed Tamil Nadu's petition," he added.

He said that the state government, along with the Central Water Commission, is working on a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR).

"Once the Mekedatu project is completed, Bengaluru will not face any drinking water shortage for the next 25–30 years," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Describing it as a low-cost project, Deputy CM Shivakumar said that about 600 acres of land would be acquired, while alternative land would be provided for the forest area that would be submerged.

"The project will also generate 400 MW of power. Even my own land in the Assembly constituency will be submerged. There is nothing that can be done about it. I am confident that we will perform the 'bhoomi pujan' within two years," he added, urging opposition parties to extend support.

"When Vidhana Soudha was built, even prisoners were engaged in construction. Stones used for the building were once opposed, and footwear was thrown at the then Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah. Such incidents are on record. In politics, some throw eggs, others offer garlands," Deputy CM Shivakumar said.

On Bengaluru's water situation, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it remains one of Bengaluru's biggest challenges.

"Unlike other major cities located near seas or rivers, Bengaluru depends largely on the Cauvery river for water," he added.

He noted that the fifth stage of the Cauvery drinking water project had stalled midway but was later completed after resolving obstacles.

The Yettinahole project, which faced forest clearance issues, has now received approval and will move forward.

Deputy Cm Shivakumar said that Bengaluru currently has a water supply capacity of 2,250 MLD, of which 1,850 MLD has been added, with 400 MLD still pending.

"We have allowed citizens to pay in installments to obtain water connections," he added.

A DPR worth Rs 6,000 crore for the sixth stage of the Cauvery project has been approved by the State Cabinet, with financial assistance expected from The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) .

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that out of 15,000 borewells in the city, around 7,500 have dried up in the last two years.

"We have taken steps to control the tanker mafia. Water tariffs, which had not been revised for 15 years, have now been increased to prevent losses for Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Water is also being supplied through initiatives like Sarala Cauvery and Mobile Cauvery," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured that the state government would honour its commitment to farmers regarding the Upper Krishna project.

"We are committed to providing water. There are financial challenges, but the state government will find a way," Deputy CM Shivakumar said.

He was speaking in support of a resolution moved by State Law Minister H.K. Patil in the State Legislative Council regarding the Alamatti issue.

He said that discussions had been held in New Delhi, where Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra governments had raised objections.

"Legal options were discussed with Chief Minister's Legal Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, Ministers M.B. Patil, H.K. Patil, the State Advocate General and legal experts, and we have resolved to safeguard the state's interests," Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar added.

--IANS

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