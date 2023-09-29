Cauvery River
J·Sep 29, 2023, 04:14 am
Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations amid Cauvery protests
J·Sep 29, 2023, 04:02 am
Cauvery Water row: Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru, Mandya in view of 'Karnataka Bandh'
J·Sep 26, 2023, 09:21 am
B'luru bandh not in interest of state, says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
J·Sep 25, 2023, 12:17 pm
Karnataka: BJP leaders, workers stage protests in Mandya on release of Cauvery water to TN
J·Sep 25, 2023, 11:53 am
Cauvery row: Deve Gowda urges PM Modi to form committee to assess water, crop situation in K'taka
J·Sep 24, 2023, 11:09 am
Tamil Nadu: Trichy farmers protest over Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:08 am
Cauvery dispute: SC order must be based on reality, says Bommai
J·Sep 13, 2023, 01:04 pm
Inflow into Cauvery river lowest in 30 years: K'taka DyCM Shivakumar
J·Sep 13, 2023, 07:29 am
PMK for agitation against Siddaramiah’s statement on Mekedatu dam
J·Aug 17, 2023, 11:01 pm
'Will urge Cauvery panel to reconsider order directing K'taka to release water to TN'
