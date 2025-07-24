Devotees flock to Cauvery river for 'Aadi Amavasya' rituals

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states thronged the banks of the Cauvery River on Thursday to observe Aadi Amavasya, a day dedicated to paying homage to ancestors.

Traditional rituals were held at key pilgrimage centres including Bhavani Kooduthurai, Kodumudi, and Karungalpalayam in Erode district.

The holy dip in the Cauvery, especially at the confluence points like Bhavani Kooduthurai near the Sangameswarar Temple, is considered highly auspicious on this day.

Devotees began arriving in the early hours, leading to significant traffic congestion around the temple premises.

Special arrangements were made to manage the crowd, as people performed rituals and offered pinda daan along the riverbanks to honour their forefathers.

Bhavani Kooduthurai, known for its spiritual significance due to the confluence of the Bhavani, Cauvery, and the mystical Amudha rivers, saw the largest footfall.

Priests and temple volunteers were present throughout the day to assist devotees in conducting the rites.

Amid chanting of mantras and ceremonial prayers, families lit lamps and floated offerings into the river. Similar scenes were reported from the Kodumudi Sangameswarar Temple, where hundreds gathered to take a sacred bath and participate in the ancestral ceremonies.

The temple, located on the banks of the Cauvery, is a traditional hub for Aadi Amavasya observance.

Local authorities coordinated with the temple management to regulate the flow of devotees and ensure safety measures were in place.

In Erode city, the Karungalpalayam bathing ghat witnessed a steady stream of worshippers throughout the day.

Devotees stood in long queues to reach the river, where rituals were conducted under the guidance of local priests.

Officials said the Cauvery was carrying a discharge of 18,000 cusecs on Thursday, prompting temple and district authorities to issue safety advisories.

Banners and volunteers warned visitors to avoid venturing into deeper sections of the river and to supervise children during the holy dip.

Despite the heavy turnout, the event passed off peacefully, with local police and civic officials deployed to maintain order and provide assistance.

The age-old tradition of remembering ancestors on Aadi Amavasya continues to draw lakhs each year, reflecting the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the Tamil people.

