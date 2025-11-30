Unregistered coracle operators putting tourists at 'risk' in TN's Hogenakkal

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Concerns are mounting in Hogenakkal as registered coracle operators warn of a growing influx of unlicensed operators who, they say, are flouting safety regulations and putting tourists at serious risk.

They have urged the Dharmapuri district administration to intervene immediately to prevent unregistered individuals from conducting tourism activities on the Cauvery. Hogenakkal has long been a popular tourist destination, but its waters have also seen tragedy.

In 2015, six people lost their lives after a coracle capsized. The incident pushed the administration to enforce strict safety measures, including mandatory registration for coracle operators, designated operation zones and compulsory use of life jackets for all passengers. For several years, these rules ensured safe and organised tourism.

However, in recent months, registered operators said several unlicensed individuals have begun ferrying tourists illegally, often venturing into hazardous stretches of the river.

Registered operators pointed out that there are around 428 licensed coracle operators in Hogenakkal, all of whom are required to follow the safety standards set by the administration. Operating without life jackets or entering restricted areas can lead to immediate cancellation of their registration and penal action.

The operators said they are routinely monitored by the local coracle committees and Block Development Office, ensuring compliance.

However, the unregistered operators are reportedly bypassing all these rules.

According to the registered operators, these unauthorised coracle handlers are inexperienced and often take tourists towards dangerous stretches, including deep and fast-flowing zones near Periyapaani and the Five River convergence area - places known for strong currents and serious accident risk.

They also allegedly overcharge tourists, offering trips beyond the permitted routes such as the Chinnar–Kothikal–Manalmedu circuit, where a standard round-trip for five people is officially capped at Rs 1,500.

Locals have echoed these concerns, saying that any mishap affects not just the victims but the reputation and livelihood of the entire community. They want the administration to strictly enforce designated operation zones, place warning boards for tourists, and intensify monitoring to prevent exploitation and accidents.

Officials from the Pennagaram Block Development Office said they had not yet received formal complaints but assured that they would consult local operators and take steps to ensure tourist safety.

With tourist arrivals expected to increase in the coming months, registered operators emphasise that swift administrative action is essential to prevent avoidable tragedies and restore order in Hogenakkal’s coracle operations.

