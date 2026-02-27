JNUSU calls for university strike to protest arrest of 13 students

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday called for a complete university strike to protest the arrest of 13 students, including three office-bearers, during a march to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Read More

The union alleged that several students were “brutally attacked and injured” during the protest and claimed that a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar was damaged during police action. The arrested students have been produced in the Court as the Delhi Police seeks judicial custody.

In a statement, JNUSU demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all 13 students and office-bearers. It also sought the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor over alleged casteist remarks and accused her of complicity and failure to protect students.

The union further demanded accountability and action against police personnel allegedly responsible for the desecration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait and called for the withdrawal of all proctorial actions and FIRs against student activists.

Raising slogans such as “Free Our Comrades Now” and “Long Live Student Unity”, the union has sought to intensify its protest on campus.

The detained students include Nitish Kumar, Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, and Danish Ali. Aditi Mishra is the JNUSU president, Nitish Kumar is a former president, Gopika Babu serves as secretary, and Danish Ali is the general secretary.

The confrontation occurred on Thursday when students attempted to take out a “Long March” from the JNU campus to the Ministry of Education. According to the police, the march was organised without permission to proceed outside the campus premises. The JNU administration had reportedly informed the students that no approval had been granted for protests beyond university grounds and advised them to restrict their demonstration within the campus.

Despite this, police said that around 400-500 students gathered and began marching. At approximately 3.20 p.m., the protesters moved through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the ministry, leading to a clash between students and police personnel.

Police officials alleged that protesters resorted to pelting sticks and shoes and physically assaulted officers, injuring several. Some officers were reportedly “bitten” during the altercation. On the other hand, the students accused the police of using excessive force, resulting in injuries to several protesters.

The JNUSU claimed that a portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was damaged during the police action. Purported videos of the clash surfaced online, including one showing an Ambedkar portrait being snatched from protesters. However, the authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified.

The protest march was part of ongoing demonstrations against JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s recent remarks on a podcast regarding the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, the rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

In a statement, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) condemned what it described as the “brutal use of force” by the police. It alleged that several students, including women, were injured and expressed concern about the well-being of those detained, claiming that some were taken to “unconfirmed locations”.

JNUTA demanded the immediate release of all detained students and stated that the police action curtailed students’ democratic right to protest.

Meanwhile, the university administration said in an official statement that JNUSU protesters were demanding the implementation of UGC regulations, despite a stay issued by the Supreme Court. It added that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have no authority over these regulations and accused JNUSU of refusing to address issues related to students who were rusticated for alleged “vandalism and violence” on campus.

--IANS

jk/dpb