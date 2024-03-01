vice chancellor
J·Mar 01, 2024, 03:50 pm
Quantum University Hosts Two-Day Life Skills Workshop On Circuit Designing And Extension Wiring
J·Jun 14, 2023, 01:45 pm
Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG programmes; classes to begin on August 16
J·May 18, 2023, 12:05 pm
Delhi HC dismisses appeal against Dr Najma Akhtar's appointment as JMI Vice Chancellor
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
University Of Jammu To Host Y-20 Consultation On Peace Building
J·Jun 09, 2023, 02:38 pm
Kerala HC dismisses KUFOS V-C appointment citing UGC lack
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Vice Chancellor of Kanpur is being investigated for corruption by the UP STF
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.