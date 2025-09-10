Kerala HC refuses to reinstate University Registrar in 'Bharat Mata portrait' row

Kochi, Sept 10 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to reinstate Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar, who was suspended after he cancelled a seminar featuring Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait with a saffron flag.

The court announced the order while hearing Kumar's plea against his suspension.

Justice TR Ravi held that the challenge to his suspension could not be sustained and rejected Kumar's plea.

However, the Court directed the University's Vice-Chancellor to convene a Syndicate meeting to decide whether the suspension should continue.

Soon after the verdict came, the Left majority Syndicate decided to approach the Vice-Chancellor on Thursday, requesting him to convene a meeting of the Syndicate.

"Challenge against suspension fails. Prayers regarding the same are rejected. Writ petition is disposed of (by) directing the Vice-Chancellor to convene a meeting of the Syndicate to consider whether suspension should be continued," the Court said.

The controversy dates back to July 2, when Kumar issued a cancellation notice for an event at the University Senate Hall after a Bharat Mata portrait with a saffron flag was displayed on stage.

The event was attended by Kerala Governor Arlekar, who is also the University Chancellor.

The notice, issued while the Governor was already on stage, was seen as a mark of disrespect and prompted Kumar's suspension.

Though the University Syndicate resolved to revoke the suspension on July 6, the Vice-Chancellor refused to approve the resolution and issued subsequent orders stating that the Registrar would continue to remain under suspension.

The VC also barred him from entering the campus or handling official files.

Kumar challenged these actions, alleging abuse of power and overreach by the Vice-Chancellor.

During earlier hearings, Justice Ravi had remarked that the ongoing standoff between the Registrar and the VC resembled a "cat and mouse game".

On Wednesday, the Court refrained from intervening directly in the matter but emphasised that the University Syndicate must take a clear decision on the continuation of suspension.

The case is emblematic of the larger tussle between the State government and the Governor over the use of the Bharat Mata portrait with a saffron flag at official events, which ministers have opposed, citing its religious symbolism.

