Once Einstein was invited to head it, today Kerala Varsity descends into chaos

Thiruvananthapuram, July 11 (IANS) Kerala University, once held in the highest academic regard, is now in the grip of unprecedented administrative chaos, with two individuals simultaneously claiming to be the Registrar amid an escalating standoff between the state government and the Governor.

The turmoil stands in stark contrast to the university's illustrious past. In 1937, Sir C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar, then Diwan of Travancore, had invited none other than scientist Albert Einstein to serve as Vice-Chancellor of the then University of Travancore (now Kerala University), offering him a salary of Rs 6,000 per month. Einstein declined the offer, citing his plans to join Princeton University in the United States.

Fast forward to today, the university is witnessing a complete breakdown in governance.

Earlier this week, student protests by the CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) turned violent after Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar Dr K.S. Anil Kumar for defying his orders.

Despite the suspension and the appointment of an acting Registrar, Kumar continues to attend the office. On Friday, he sent three files to the VC for action, which were ignored, while he cleared 25 files handled by the in-charge Registrar -- deepening the confusion.

The core of the conflict lies in the political tug-of-war. While VC Kunnummal is backed by Kerala Governor and Chancellor Rajendra V. Arlekar, Registrar Kumar enjoys the support of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government.

The immediate trigger for the VC's action was Kumar's unilateral cancellation of the Governor’s scheduled visit to the Senate Hall for a private function -- a visit that Arlekar eventually attended anyway.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the unfolding situation, stating, “If there are issues between the CM and the Governor, why should Kerala University suffer? The SFI has unleashed absolute mayhem in recent days.”

Satheesan pointed out that it was the Vijayan government which earlier appointed Kunnummal as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences. “Now, the same government accuses him of being an RSS agent. The Governor has only appointed him as acting VC of Kerala University,” he said.

He added that the university’s administration has effectively come to a standstill, with no clarity over who the legitimate Registrar is, leading to a pile-up of pending files and adversely affecting students.

Echoing public concern, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Church, expressed anguish over the student violence at the university.

“I would call it pure rage -- a gender-neutral crowd of boys and girls going on a rampage. I thought about their parents, who must have sent them to study, not to engage in such acts,” he said in a passionate statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, two BJP syndicate members of Kerala University have announced plans to seek judicial intervention, citing concerns over students’ futures being jeopardised in the absence of clear administrative authority.

--IANS

sg/skp