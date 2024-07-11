JNU
J·Jul 11, 2024, 01:53 pm
JNU considers returning to in-house entrance exams for PhD admissions; seeks faculty feedback by August 5
J·Apr 21, 2024, 12:23 pm
'JNU has problem of freeloaders', says V-C Santishree Pandit; cites overstaying students, illegal guests
J·Mar 22, 2024, 06:42 am
Voting begins for student union polls at JNU
J·Aug 18, 2023, 09:38 am
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea
J·May 19, 2023, 10:58 am
Assam CM attends MoU signing between Govt of Assam, JNU for establishment of Srimanta Sankardev Chair
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BookMyTutes Organise UG Confluence 2023 At Roorkee
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anti-Brahmin-Baniya slogans on walls of JNU spark controversy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
JNU Plans Centre To Study 1947 Partition: VC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
JNU Students Protest Against Demolition Of Prayagraj Violence Accused Javed Ahmed's House
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Man's body found hanging in JNU campus
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
JNU begins probe into sexual harassment case, assures stringent action
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
JNU congratulates alumna Geetanjali Shree on Booker win
