JD(U) leader’s father found murdered in Bihar's Rohtas area; land dispute suspected

Patna, July 17 (IANS) On the heels of a shocking murder in Patna’s Paras Hospital on Thursday morning, yet another killing on the same day has created a stir in Bihar, as Parasnath Singh, father of JD(U) Block President Rakesh Kumar alias Bhola, was found murdered under suspicious circumstances.

The murder of the elderly man took place in Amara village under Tilauthu block of Sasaram.

According to local police, Parasnath Singh had built a cowshed in the village two months ago, where he stayed to take care of his cattle and sometimes drove an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

In the early hours of Thursday, villagers found Singh murdered inside the cowshed with blood splattered all over the place.

This incident has created panic and tension in the entire area as he was the father of the Block President of the ruling party.

The news has left the family devastated, with Parasnath Singh's wife Shanti Devi left inconsolable over the loss of her husband.

The murder has come as a major shock to the family and particularly for the couple's eldest son, Rakesh Kumar.

Locals described Parasnath Singh as a peace-loving man who was actively involved in social work.

However, they also mentioned that he was involved in a land dispute with some individuals, which is being considered a possible angle in the investigation, though the exact cause of the brutal killing remains unclear.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Vandana Mishra reached the spot with the police force and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, which is collecting evidence from the scene.

Police are currently investigating all possible angles and have launched a search for those involved in the killing.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

Earlier in the day a sensational crime in Patna shook the capital, raising serious questions about the law and order situation in Bihar, which has seen a spate of high-profile killings in the last few months.

In a shocking and brazen crime straight out of a movie scene, unknown assailants stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar Police Station area on Thursday morning, shooting at a young man undergoing treatment there. Later, the man succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital while on parole.

Mishra, who has ten criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

In action that shows no fear of the law in Bihar, around four armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor of the hospital, and opened fire at Chandan Mishra, leaving him critically injured with wounds in his chest and stomach.

The hospital premises plunged into chaos as terrified patients, staff, and attendants panicked upon hearing the gunshots.

Hospital staff immediately informed the Shastri Nagar police, following which a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Mishra was shifted to the ICU, where doctors were monitoring his critical condition, however, he was unable to survive the attack and died during treatment.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma the young man named Chandan Mishra succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

The incident has triggered a political backlash, with Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav criticising the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He stated: “Such incidents never happened before 2005. Now, even high-profile hospitals are not secure as criminals enter and shoot people inside hospital wards.”

Patna has been witnessing a series of high-profile murders in recent times, including the murder of famous industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, advocate Jitendra Kumar and others.

Due to frequent murders, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called Bihar the 'crime capital of India'.

