Paras Hospital

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 06:26 PM

Chirag Paswan slams Bihar top cop for linking crimes with lack of farm work

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 06:26 PM

Received threat call over Paras Hospital murder case, claims Pappu Yadav

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 02:56 PM

Bihar Police identify accused in Paras Hospital murder case, raids underway

featuredfeatured
Bihar
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 10:57 AM

Bihar govt assure strict action in Paras Hospital shooting case as political firestorm erupts; RJD calls it ‘Gunda raj’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 08:11 AM

JD(U) leader’s father found murdered in Bihar's Rohtas area; land dispute suspected

featuredfeatured
Bihar
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jul 17, 2025, 05:25 AM

Bihar shocker: Undertrial inmate shot dead inside Paras Hospital in Patna