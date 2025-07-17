Received threat call over Paras Hospital murder case, claims Pappu Yadav

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has claimed he received a threat call warning him to stay away from the Paras Hospital murder case in Patna.

Speaking to the media in Peerapur village under Goraul police station area of Vaishali, where he had gone to meet the family of a kidnapped cum murder of college student, Pappu Yadav revealed: “As soon as I returned after visiting Paras Hospital, I received a call warning me not to interfere in the case, or I would face the consequences.”

Pappu Yadav warned the Sheru Gang, suspected to be behind the murder of criminal Chandan Mishra inside Paras Hospital.

“We are silent due to the law, but it will not take long to destroy your empire if needed,” Yadav said.

Continuing his criticism of the law and order situation in Bihar, Pappu Yadav said: “The biggest criminal in Bihar is the leader. Officials take action against criminals based on their caste and decide who to kill and who to protect.”

Pappu Yadav also demanded a speedy trial, security, and financial assistance for the victim’s family in the Vaishali student kidnapping cum murder case.

Notorious criminal Chandan Mishra was murdered inside the Paras Hospital in Patna, allegedly by the Sheru Gang.

Pappu Yadav had visited the hospital after the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

He also met the Bihar governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and demanded the imposition of President's rule here. He said that the law and order have become out of control, and the Chief Minister is unconscious.

Meanwhile, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma stated that all the shooters have been identified and raids are underway to arrest them.

Sources have revealed that Taushif Badshah of Phulwarisharif, Patna, has been identified as one of the main shooters in leading the attack inside Paras Hospital.

--IANS

ajk/dan