Instead of encouraging voters, they’re demoralising them: BJP's Naqvi slams Oppn over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, accusing them of discouraging people from participating in the democratic process rather than encouraging voter awareness.

Speaking to IANS on the final day of the yatra, which will culminate with a padyatra to Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, Naqvi claimed the campaign is nothing more than a political gimmick orchestrated by “fixers” within the Opposition who have lost public trust.

"The so-called 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' looks like a fiction film starring the usual ‘family frame fixers’. The film has flopped even before hitting the screen. These leaders, who are heroes only in make-believe stories but zeros in reality, are beating the drum of confusion to attack the country’s constitutional institutions," Naqvi criticised.

He claimed that the INDIA Bloc leaders who have joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' were misguiding the public and ignoring the constitutional sanctity of the Election Commission.

“Instead of motivating people to vote, they are demoralising the electorate. Their aim is not electoral reform but political survival,” Naqvi professed.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', led by the Opposition's INDIA bloc, aimed to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. However, NDA leaders have repeatedly dismissed the effort as a political stunt, designed to regain lost ground ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In a separate comment, Naqvi also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, saying it highlights India’s growing stature and uncompromising stance on national interests.

“Our country and our commitment are strong. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has always prioritised national interest. Today, terrorism is the biggest challenge across the world, whether economic, social, or educational. India has consistently spoken against terrorism and defeated it with firm resolve,” he said.

