Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
J·Oct 07, 2023, 05:08 am
"Fit case for derecognition": BJP leader Naqvi demands ban on Congress over poster
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
No RS Seat For Naqvi, Maybe Fielded For Rampur Bypoll
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi an institution of good governance: Naqvi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Not Against Muslims: Naqvi Defends Jahangirpuri Action
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.