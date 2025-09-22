'Diwali bonanza for common people': NDA leaders credit PM Modi for GST reforms

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) NDA leaders on Monday warmly welcomed the rollout of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, describing them as a "Diwali gift" to citizens ahead of the festive season and crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing major relief to consumers.

The new GST structure, which came into effect on Monday, slashes taxes on a wide range of goods and services, including food, automobiles, healthcare, personal care, household products and other essentials.

The reforms are expected to ease the burden on the middle class while boosting economic activity.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lauded the reforms and said they would take India's economy to greater heights.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several good decisions in his 11 years, but this decision to reduce GST will take the country's economy to new heights. This decision to reduce GST will be very beneficial for the common man."

He also stressed the Prime Minister's appeal to encourage local businesses.

"In his speech, PM Modi yesterday called on people to adopt Swadeshi goods. Using 'Made in India' things will benefit our businessmen. This Navratri, these reforms will become a great boon for our people. PM Modi has done a great thing," Athawale added.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also welcomed the move while criticising the Congress-led UPA government for mismanaging the economy in the past.

"With the resolution of 'one nation, one tax', PM Modi has reformed the GST, keeping in mind the economic empowerment and betterment of the public. Few people are just focused on criticising every reform. It is their nature. When they were in power, the economy was declining and the public was worrieconcerned," Naqvi told IANS.

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha highlighted the scale of the reform, calling it historic.

"Today is a significant day for the country. Navratri is beginning, and this is a historic occasion. Along with Navratri, a nationwide 'Bachat Utsav' is also being launched. For the first time, taxes have been reduced on such a large scale. Ninety-nine per cent of items that were under the 12 per cent GST bracket will now attract only 5 per cent GST, and most items that were under the 28 per cent GST bracket will now attract only 18 per cent," he said.

Sinha further pointed to the healthcare sector as a major beneficiary.

"With the reduction of GST on medicines, patients will get better treatment at a lower cost. With this reform, Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be saved and will be used for the betterment of the public. This money will again come back into our economy, and every sector will benefit from this," he added.

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi also hailed the reduction, describing the reforms as a much-needed relief for small businesses and farmers.

"The increased GST rates had often been irksome to small farmers, consumers, and shopkeepers. I am pleased that PM Modi has given the gift of Diwali, on the occasion of Navratri," Tyagi told IANS.

