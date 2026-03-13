India’s suffering is our suffering too: Iran envoy

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, on Friday emphasised the strong ties between New Delhi and Tehran, saying that both countries share common interests and values and should continue supporting each other to overcome challenges.

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Speaking to media persons, the envoy said that the people of India and Iran share a sense of solidarity, which strengthens bilateral cooperation.

"The suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the government of India helps us. And we should help the government of India because we have common faith and common interests," he said.

He added that as Iran’s Ambassador in India, he believes in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

Fathali also highlighted the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries, noting that senior officials from Iran and India had recently held discussions to address issues of mutual concern.

"As I said in my speech, we have a good relationship with the government of India, and our high-ranking officials talked yesterday with the Indian government and high-ranking officials,” he said.

Expressing optimism about future cooperation, the Ambassador said both sides were working to resolve challenges and expand bilateral ties.

"I think that we should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. We tried our best to remove the problems," he said.

Referring to conversations between the leadership of both countries, Fathali said the top leaders remain committed to strengthening ties and making efforts in that direction.

"They have had good conversations, and both believe that they should try their best," he said, referring to discussions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Speaking on the International Quds Day Conference 2026, the Iranian envoy urged people to uphold the principles of justice and truth.

"Try your best to stand on the right side of history. I believe that his eminence stands on the right side of history," he said, adding that Iran’s position is guided by its principles and commitment to what it believes is right.

Fathali said Iran would continue to work according to its principles and values while strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.

--IANS

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