In last decade, Modi govt has placed terrorism firmly on global agenda: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday contrasted the Modi government's counter-terrorism approach with that of the previous UPA regime, asserting that the last ten years have marked a decisive shift in India's stance against terrorism.

Speaking during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar cited India's assertive response to terror incidents through the Uri surgical strikes, Balakot airstrikes, and now Operation Sindoor as evidence of this change.

Referring to major terror incidents under the UPA government, the EAM recalled, "In the decade before the Modi government came to power -- in 2006, the Mumbai train bombings killed 186 people; in 2007, 44 died in Hyderabad; in 2008, 26/11 happened in Mumbai; 64 were killed in Jaipur; 57 in Ahmedabad; and Delhi was also bombed in 2008. I am reminding the House how the world watched India's response at that time."

He criticised the then government's response to the 2006 Mumbai attacks, saying that India limited itself to dialogue and condemnation instead of holding Pakistan accountable.

"Even after 26/11, India said that terrorism is a threat to both India and Pakistan. That was the approach then," he said.

EAM Jaishankar underlined the strategic shift under the Modi government, saying, "In the last decade, we have managed to place terrorism firmly on the global agenda -- at BRICS, SCO, QUAD, and bilaterally. Today, the world talks about terrorism because of India's sustained efforts."

He highlighted diplomatic victories under Modi's leadership, including getting notorious terrorists like Masood Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki designated under UN sanctions.

"When we were on the UN Security Council, we held a counter-terrorism meeting at the site of the 26/11 attacks -- the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. That event sent a powerful global message about India's resolve," he said.

The EAM further noted India's success in bringing back key terror accused, including Tahawwur Hussain Rana, wanted for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

"He has finally been brought back to India by the Modi government," Jaishankar said.

He also pointed to India's role in securing the UN designation for The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation.

"The UN's monitoring team submitted its report, which, for the first time, mentions TRF and acknowledges its ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba. We secured a UN recognition of TRF as a proxy for LeT and responsible for the Pahalgam attack," he said.

Highlighting international support, Jaishankar noted that the recent BRICS joint statement explicitly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border terrorism.

"This is the first time we were able to get an explicit reference to a specific terrorist incident," he said.

