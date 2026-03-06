If war escalates, India will bear consequences, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to stop the war in the Middle East, saying India will have to bear the consequences of any further escalation.

The Hyderabad MP cautioned that if the conflict escalates, it will affect one crore Indian citizens employed in the Gulf countries.

"Prime Minister, say something and stop this conflict. No harm will come to the United States, but India will bear the consequences," Owaisi said while addressing Jalsa-e-Youm-ul-Qur’an at Masjid-e-Quba here.

"Remember, over one crore Indian citizens work in Gulf countries. If this war escalates, jobs will be lost," he said.

The MP stated that after the US, India receives most of its foreign exchange from these nations. He said further escalation may result in a major loss for India, as many Indians may lose their jobs.

Owaisi said people working in the Gulf countries were frightened and worried. He said children from Bahrain called him, and they were scared.

Calling for an immediate end to the attacks by Israel and the US on Iran, he warned that if people are not united, tomorrow cities like Ankara and Istanbul, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait could also be destroyed like Gaza. "Israel will not stop. It wants to establish Greater Israel, which means controlling more than half of the Arab countries," he said.

The AIMIM chief slammed the Modi government for its silence over the statement by the United States allowing India to buy oil from Russia for a month.

"Who are they to tell us to buy oil only for a month? Have you mortgaged India to the United States?" he asked while reacting strongly to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s statement that India can buy oil from Russia only for one month.

"Is this the sovereignty and integrity of our country? How can an American minister tell a nation of 1.3 billion people that it can buy oil only for one month? If the BJP and RSS love India, they should strongly oppose this and say that India will buy oil from whoever it wants," said Owaisi.

The MP asked BJP leaders how long they will continue spreading hatred against Muslims and told them to understand who the real threat to the country is. "Understand it, or you will face the consequences. These disasters are coming, and you are treating the United States as your friend. But once this war is over, you will see and realise that the biggest beneficiaries are the arms manufacturers," he said.

