If there’s a charge sheet, law will take its course: Robert Vadra on ED probe

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, on Thursday reiterated that he has “done nothing wrong” in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering probe linked to a Gurugram land deal. He said he has fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so.

“I have appeared before the ED 24 times. The case is 20 years old, and I have answered all their questions. I never did anything wrong. Whenever they summon me, I go. If there is a charge sheet, the law will take its course,” Vadra said.

Vadra made the remarks after paying obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib in Panchkula, Haryana, where he also participated in langar seva and received prasad.

Calling the gurdwara a place of “happiness, peace, and brotherhood,” he said he prayed for the success of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, describing them as working tirelessly for the people.

He accused the government of being complicit in “vote theft” and praised Rahul and Priyanka for “awakening” people to alleged irregularities under the Election Commission’s watch.

“You can see that vote theft is happening, and the government is doing wrong. We are trying to awaken the people. If they want change, they have to unite,” Vadra said.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are fighting for the issues of the common man, both outside and inside Parliament. They have the blessings of the people. Those who have committed vote theft will be brought before the public,” he added.

Vadra warned that unless citizens become aware and take a stand, the current government will “keep winning by wrong means and continue dividing people.” He claimed Rahul Gandhi has already presented evidence of these alleged malpractices.

“If we are still not aware, this government will continue to win through wrongful means and divide society,” Vadra said.

