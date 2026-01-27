Humayun Kabir rules out alliance with Cong, but keen on AIMIM, Left Front

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) Suspended Trinamool Congress legislator and the founder of the newly floated political outfit, Janata Unnayan Party, Humayun Kabir, on Tuesday, ruled out any alliance with Congress for the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Read More

Instead, he said he will be keen for an understanding with Asaduddin Owaisi-founded All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Kabir, the legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, also explained why he is ruling out the alliance possibility with Congress.

According to him, Congress continues to be a factor, though in a much more limited way than it was earlier, only in the two adjacent minority-dominated districts of Murshidabad and Malda.

“In these two districts, there is no question for us to leave any seat to Congress, though I am open to an understanding with AIMIM there. For the remaining districts, I am open to an alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front. Discussions with the political forces on the possible seat-sharing agreement are on,” said Kabir.

According to him, in both these minority-dominated districts, the contest will be mainly between Trinamool Congress and the new political party floated by him, especially in Malda. “There are 12 Assembly constituencies in Malda. Out of that, the direct contest will be between the Janata Unnayan Party and the Trinamool Congress in 11 Assembly constituencies. Only in the English Bazar constituency, the contest will be between Bharatiya Janata Party and us,” Kabir said.

However, he remained silent over the possibility of having an alliance with All India Secular Front (AISF), which is keen for a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front.

As regards Kabir, the AISF leadership has already made it clear that any question on an understanding with Janata Unnayan Party will arise only after Kabir withdraws and publicly apologises for the communal comments made by him in the past.

Kabir, always a loose cannonball within Trinamool Congress, was ultimately suspended from the party a couple of months ago after he announced the construction of the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad, which will be on the lines of the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, that was demolished on December 6, 1992.

--IANS

src/dpb