Janata Unnayan Party

The Hawk·Feb 12, 2026, 04:13 AM

Humayaun Kabir’s 'Babri Yatra' in Bengal curtailed from 265 km to 22 km

The Hawk·Feb 11, 2026, 06:35 AM

Those opposing should step aside: Humayun Kabir as construction of Bengal’s Babri Masjid set to begin today

The Hawk·Feb 06, 2026, 12:28 PM

Multi-cornered contest in West Bengal may benefit BJP, but can it wrest the advantage?

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 08:18 AM

Humayun Kabir rules out alliance with Cong, but keen on AIMIM, Left Front

The Hawk·Dec 28, 2025, 09:31 AM

Bengal Police detain Humayun Kabir's son for assaulting PSO

The Hawk·Dec 28, 2025, 09:31 AM

No discussion with Humayun Kabir's party over electoral alliance in Bengal: ISF's Nawsad Siddiqui

The Hawk·Dec 27, 2025, 04:20 PM

Humayun Kabir says his party will contest 182 seats in Bengal Assembly polls

The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 03:50 PM

Trinamool not to appeal for cancellation of Humayun Kabir's membership from Bengal Assembly

The Hawk·Dec 24, 2025, 10:30 AM

Humayun Kabir fields retired cop as his new party’s Ballygunge candidate

The Hawk·Dec 23, 2025, 03:49 PM

2026 Bengal polls: Humayun Kabir withdraws his new party's Ballygunge seat candidate after launch

The Hawk·Dec 22, 2025, 12:20 PM

Another religious 'secular' political entity rises in the East

The Hawk·Dec 22, 2025, 11:00 AM

Humayun Kabir is an 'agent' of Trinamool Congress, formed own party to create polarisation: BJP