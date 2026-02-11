Those opposing should step aside: Humayun Kabir as construction of Bengal’s Babri Masjid set to begin today

Murshidabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Two months after the foundation stone for a replica of the Babri Masjid was laid in Murshidabad, construction of the mosque is set to begin in the West Bengal district from Wednesday. Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) President Humayun Kabir, who was instrumental in beginning the project that has courted controversy, said on Wednesday that those opposing the construction of the mosque should 'step aside'.

Speaking to IANS, Kabir said, “To those who are opposing, I would say step aside. People are free to follow their own religions and build temples, churches, or whatever they wish. I will not oppose anyone in the name of Islam. My effort is for Islam, to please Allah and perform my devotion. It is not about imposing anything.”

“I am grateful to Allah for enabling the construction of the mosque. I also thank all those who supported this effort,” he added.

Kabir further said the work would begin peacefully despite resistance from some quarters.

“We are very happy. By the grace of Allah, the work is progressing well. Many people are trying to stop it, but with Allah’s help, the construction work of the mosque will begin safely today,” he said.

Referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, Kabir said he had long wondered why the structure was brought down.

“Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. I used to think why it was broken. So, this is a small contribution from my side as a Muslim. I want to thank lakhs of people who made this possible,” he added.

At the site, several supporters were seen participating in preparations for the construction.

One of the people carrying bricks on his head told IANS, “I have come here to help in the construction of the Babri Masjid by bringing bricks.”

Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone of the structure on December 6 last year, has also shared the design of the mosque. On Monday, he posted the design on his social media account.

Kabir had formed his own Janata Unnayan Party after being suspended by the Trinamool Congress following his announcement to build a ‘Babri Masjid’ replica in Murshidabad.

The MLA, who has been openly critical of the Trinamool leadership, told reporters that his former party supremo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, “will not become the Chief Minister and will not be sworn in”.

The development has also triggered reactions from political leaders outside the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Tuesday that the Babri structure would never be rebuilt.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Qayamat (doomsday)' will never come and therefore the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt.

Kabir, meanwhile, announced that he will begin a 'Babri Yatra' on Thursday — a three-day march to the replica site — from Murshidabad’s Palashi to Dinajpur’s Itahar.

--IANS

jk/rad