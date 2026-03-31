Grateful to govt for eradicating Maoism: UP ministers on HM Shah's LS speech

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Ministers in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that India has virtually become Maoist-free, stating that the central and state-level leadership structures of the insurgent movement have been almost entirely dismantled just ahead of the government's self-imposed deadline of March 31.

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The leaders expressed gratitude to the Centre for its sustained and proactive efforts to curb Maoist activity across the country, saying that the nation should acknowledge the government's decisive action against the insurgency.

Addressing a debate on Maoism in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Shah presented a detailed account of the progress made under the Government of India's zero-tolerance policy.

He said the Maoists' central committee leadership has either been neutralised or compelled to surrender. Of the top leadership, 12 members have been killed, while only one remains at large, with efforts ongoing to secure his surrender. He added that similar outcomes have been seen at the state committee level.

Highlighting broader figures, the Home Minister said that in the last three years, 4,839 Maoists have surrendered, 2,218 have been arrested, and 706 have been neutralised in encounters.

Reacting to the announcement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar told IANS, "Today, the entire country should be grateful to Prime Minister Modi's government and to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for facing such a huge challenge. The Red Corridor was made to divide the nation. Today, the Home Minister has worked to eliminate this threat from its roots. The entire nation should be grateful towards the government for this."

During his address in the Lok Sabha, Shah had also launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress, accusing them of nurturing Maoism in the country.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for reposting the slogan "Tum kitne Hidma maroge, ghar ghar se Hidma niklega", which he said was used by supporters of Left-Wing Extremism following the neutralisation of a Maoist leader.

Hidma, he noted, had been absconding and carried a reward for the killing of 172 security personnel.

Shah further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party had consistently shown a soft corner towards Naxalites and provided them with ideological backing.

Anil Rajbhar criticised the Congress over this and said, "Look at the shamelessness of the Congress party and its leaders. Remember the time when Maoism almost wiped out the Congress leadership in areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, carrying out brutal attacks."

Another Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also welcomed the Home Minister's statement, asserting that the Centre remains committed to eliminating all threats to national security.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "He is right. Also, it is a matter of national concern that if Maoists are entering India from abroad, it is our moral responsibility to deal with them. Since Prime Minister Modi has taken on the responsibility of the nation and the nation has entrusted him with this task, it is his duty to ensure their elimination."

Meanwhile, with Maoist organisational structures weakened across most affected states and only a marginal presence remaining, Shah expressed confidence that the vision of a Maoist-free India has nearly been achieved.

He assured the House that once the remaining formalities are completed, the country will be officially declared free from the long-standing challenge of Left-Wing Extremism.

--IANS

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