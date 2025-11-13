Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that everyone responsible for this bomb blast, at any level, shall be brought before a court of law and face exemplary punishment.

While virtually addressing the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi, Gujarat, HM Shah said, “This is a firm resolve of the government that exemplary punishment is handed down to the culprits to send a strong global message.”

He said that the action that will be taken against the accused will reflect the country’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Union Home Minister also paid his tribute to those killed and injured in the incident near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday.

In a video message addressing the audience in Gujarat, HM Shah said, “...I am currently occupied due to the terrorist incident in Delhi, in which… people lost their lives and around 25 citizens were injured. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and offer my heartfelt prayers for the departed souls. I want to emphasise that everyone responsible for this bomb blast, at any level, must be brought before a court of law and face appropriate punishment.”

Thirty-two cars - including a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Swift Dzire, and a Ford EcoSport - were being prepped to carry explosive materials and/or deliver bombs, sources close to the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation told NDTV on Thursday.

The cars - including the Hyundai i20 that exploded Monday evening - were meant to be part of a serial 'revenge' attack targeting multiple locations, including six in Delhi on December 6, when the 16th-century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was torn down by a mob.

The cars identified so far were chosen because they are old and have been resold multiple times, making it difficult for the cops to trace them. However, all four have now been found; the Brezza - HR87 U 9988 - was found on the campus of the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Haryana's Faridabad, an institution that has emerged as the epicentre of the terrorists' activities.

The EcoSport - registration number DL10 CK 0458 - was found late Wednesday, abandoned in Haryana's Faridabad, which now seems to be this terror module's base of operations. A young man, not yet identified, was found sleeping in the back seat and has been taken into custody, said the TV channel.

