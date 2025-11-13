Faridabad Terror Module

The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 02:43 PM

Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 06:13 AM

Faridabad JeM unit's plot: Multiple coordinated blasts, Ayodhya target among plans

The Hawk·Nov 12, 2025, 07:05 AM

Faridabad terror module case: Probe into Dr Shaheen intensifies across Maha, UP

The Hawk·Nov 11, 2025, 06:44 AM

Suicide attack to avoid getting caught, cause maximum damage: Sources on initial Delhi blast probe

The Hawk·Nov 11, 2025, 06:19 AM

Delhi blast: Probe agencies monitor social media, collect dump data from mobile phones around Red Fort

The Hawk·Nov 11, 2025, 03:29 AM

Preliminary probe suggests Red Fort blast was hurried move after module bust in Faridabad