Govt dismisses fake social media claims of new Union Territory near Siliguri Corridor

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The government on Saturday dismissed as false the claims circulating on social media that the Centre is planning to create a new Union Territory by combining certain districts from Bihar and West Bengal located near the strategically important Siliguri corridor.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government's official fact-checking agency, clarified that the claim has no basis and urged people not to rely on unverified information circulating online.

"Social media posts are claiming that the government is planning to create a new Union Territory comprising districts from Bihar and West Bengal near the Siliguri corridor. This claim is Fake," the PIB said in a post on X.

The agency further stated that there is no proposal under discussion within the government regarding the formation of such a Union Territory.

"There is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India," the PIB said, reiterating that the information being shared on social media platforms is misleading.

Advising the public to exercise caution while sharing information online, the PIB added, "Always verify information from official sources before sharing."

The clarification came after several posts on social media platforms claimed that the Centre was considering the creation of a new Union Territory by combining districts from Bihar and West Bengal in order to strengthen security around the Siliguri Corridor.

According to the rumours circulating online, the proposed territory would include Bihar districts such as Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar, along with West Bengal districts including Malda and Uttar Dinajpur.

The unverified posts suggested that the move was being considered as part of efforts to secure the strategically-sensitive Siliguri Corridor.

The rumours appeared to draw attention by highlighting the corridor's strategic importance, as the narrow stretch of land plays a critical role in linking India's northeastern region with the rest of the country.

However, the Centre has now clarified that no official proposal exists regarding the creation of any new Union Territory in the region.

The Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as India's 'Chicken's Neck', is a narrow land passage located in northern West Bengal around the city of Siliguri.

At its narrowest point, the corridor measures roughly 20 to 22 kilometres in width and stretches for about 60 kilometres in length. Despite its limited width, it holds immense strategic and logistical importance for the country.

The corridor forms the only land route connecting mainland India to its eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim -- making it a vital economic, transportation and military lifeline for more than 45 million people living in the region.

