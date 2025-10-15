‘Full freedom to ECI’: Sanjay Nishad on decision to check Burqa-clad women

Hardoi, Oct 15 (IANS) Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement that special arrangements will be made at polling stations in Bihar for the "dignified" identification of burqa-clad women voters, Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday said that the ECI is an independent constitutional body with full authority to ensure free, fair, and impartial elections wherever concerns arise.

Sanjay Nishad said, “In a democracy, the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary are the three pillars, each with its own defined role. The Constitution has created a system where the Election Commission functions independently within its constitutional framework. If any issue or irregularity arises, it is addressed and reviewed through the judiciary. The ECI has full freedom to act in the interest of fair elections.”

He added, “Muslim women have the right to progress in life. The ECI’s move is right and appropriate.”

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party’s criticism of the ECI’s directive, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The Samajwadi Party has always opposed the Constitution and the rule of law. I don’t see any issue with the ECI’s decision. The entire state knows that their statements stem from appeasement politics.”

On October 10, the Election Commission announced that to encourage participation of burqa-clad women, special arrangements would be made at polling stations for their "dignified identification" in the presence of female polling officers or attendants, ensuring their privacy is maintained.

In response, the Samajwadi Party demanded that the directive be withdrawn. They claimed it violates the principles of transparent, free, and fair elections. In a memorandum to the ECI, they cited the Commission’s own handbook for returning officers (page 143, paragraph 13.6.9), which authorises polling officers to check voter IDs.

“The new directive raises questions about the impartiality and transparency of the Election Commission and seems to target voters from a particular community. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional,” the memorandum stated.

--IANS

jk/dan