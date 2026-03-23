Four killed in separate road accidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Gaya

Patna, March 23 (IANS) At least four persons were killed in two separate accidents in Bihar's Gaya and Begusarai districts, officials said on Monday.

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In the first tragic road accident in Begusarai, a married couple lost their lives after being run over by a speeding car bearing “Police” markings on Monday morning. The incident occurred near the Srinagar Dhala area under the jurisdiction of Sahebpur Kamal Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Nathuni Yadav (60) and his wife Indu Devi (52), residents of Srinagar village.

According to the police, the couple had stepped out for their routine morning walk on Monday when a speeding Renault car (registration number BR01HS6374), allegedly carrying a “Police” sticker on its windshield, struck them with great force.

The impact was so severe that both victims died on the spot, while the front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged. It is being alleged that the car is linked to a senior police official.

Soon after the incident, local residents gathered at the spot and staged a protest by blocking the road with the bodies, leading to a complete traffic jam on both sides. Upon receiving information, police teams reached the scene, and a heavy force led by the Ballia DSP was deployed to control the situation and pacify the agitated crowd.

Police officials have taken bodies into custody and initiated legal procedures, including sending them for post-mortem at the Sadar Hospital, Begusarai.

Confirming the incident, SHO Sintu Kumar stated that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the accident. A case of rash and negligent driving was registered at the Sahebpur Kamal police station against the errant driver of the car. The accused will be put behind bars soon.

In another tragic accident in Gaya, two young men lost their lives following a collision between two motorcycles near Kewali village on the Panchanpur main road on Monday. Both victims were reportedly married.

Following the incident, angry family members and locals staged a road blockade. Police later reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

--IANS

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