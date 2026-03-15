Five held for murder of Chhotu Mishra in Bihar's Saharsa

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Demonstrating swift and coordinated action, the police in Bihar's Saharsa district, on Sunday, solved the high-profile murder case of Satish Jha alias Chhotu Mishra within 36 hours of the crime.

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The incident occurred on March 13 near Mira Talkies under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station in Saharsa where bike-borne criminals shot and killed Chhotu Mishra in broad daylight.

After Chhotu Mishra's killing, police immediately launched an investigation using technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and human intelligence, leading to the arrest of five accused, including the main shooters.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the direction of the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Kumar.

Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the main shooter, Rohit Kumar alias Mitthu, was arrested from the neighbouring district of Supaul.

Another shooter, Navneet Kumar, was arrested from Vidyapati Nagar in Bihar's Samastipur district.

Acting on their questioning, police later arrested three additional accomplices, who were allegedly involved in the murder and in hiding the weapons.

During the investigation, police raided the residence of the accused duo's accomplice Saurabh Kumar Mishra, where a large quantity of weapons was recovered.

The seized items include four pistols, one revolver, one country-made pistol (katta), two magazines, 12 live cartridges (7.65 mm and 9 mm), and one knife used in the murder.

SP Himanshu Kumar said the recovery of such a large cache of weapons suggests the criminals may have been planning a larger conspiracy.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the killing was the result of a long-standing rivalry," he added.

According to police records, Karan Tiger was murdered in August 2019, and Chhotu Mishra was the prime accused in that case.

Investigators believe the latest murder was carried out in retaliation for Karan Tiger's killing.

Police have registered the case at Sadar Police Station in Saharsa under an FIR, invoking Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

"The criminal records of the accused are being examined. The recovered weapons have been sent for ballistic analysis, and raids are ongoing to arrest other absconding suspects," SP Himanshu Kumar said.

The police administration has affirmed that all those involved in the murder will face strict legal action.

--IANS

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