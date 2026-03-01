FairPoint: After Kejriwal's relief, is Rahul Gandhi's opposition space at risk? 

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) As the Iran-Israel-US tensions dominate global headlines and threaten world peace, a different kind of tussle is unfolding at home -- one that pits once foes, then allies, and now adversaries against each other in an evolving political battle.

Arvind Kejriwal's court relief in the Delhi excise policy case has triggered visible unease within the Congress -- the only national party consistently positioning itself as the principal challenger to the BJP. After Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court refused to take cognisance of the CBI charge sheet against Kejriwal, his close aide Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, Congress leaders appeared unsettled.

Their reaction was swift. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to X to lampoon Kejriwal for becoming emotional in his first response to the court order. A meme posted on her handle showed the AAP chief in tears, along with a picture of Rahul Gandhi being described as "our leader, a lion" facing "32 cases" as opposed to Kejriwal's "one case".

Shrinate was reacting to Kejriwal's breakdown outside the court on February 27, soon after the verdict. While her remarks may be dismissed as overenthusiastic political commentary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement was more pointed but reflected anxiety within the party.

Addressing the Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Barnala, Punjab, Kharge remarked, "Crying and wailing won't get the job done. If you want to fight injustice, fight as Rahul Gandhi does. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is crying and saying his honour is gone and that he is virtuous. If you are virtuous, you don't need to say it -- the people will say it themselves."

It was a direct attack, signalling that Congress sees Kejriwal's legal reprieve not merely as a courtroom development but as a political moment.

There is no doubt that Rahul Gandhi has been the most visible face of opposition to the Modi government at the Centre. Leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and M.K. Stalin remain influential but are largely focused on their respective states. Kejriwal, however, is among the few opposition leaders with ambitions and appeal beyond state boundaries and can reclaim national space.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has failed to consolidate either his party or the broader opposition into a cohesive national alternative. Internal dissent has surfaced periodically. Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership and suggested that the INDIA bloc leadership could be handed to Mamata Banerjee or M.K. Stalin. This statement was made before Kejriwal got the court's relief. Whether Kejriwal now enters that speculative list is an open question.

Further, the controversy surrounding the AI Summit protest -- particularly the shirtless demonstration by Youth Congress workers -- has drawn criticism not only from rivals but also from sections of the broader opposition ecosystem. Political optics matter, and moments that appear theatrical rather than strategic can create perception gaps.

Politics often amplifies coincidence into opportunity. For months, AAP had been on the defensive amid arrests and allegations linked to the liquor policy case. With the immediate legal cloud partially lifted, Kejriwal regains breathing space -- and perhaps a renewed claim to moral and political relevance.

Congress, meanwhile, has responded by branding AAP the "B team" of the BJP. The Grand Old Party is forgetting that it repeatedly formed alliances with AAP in Delhi, and this criticism will not stick.

Kejriwal's legal relief assumes outsized political value. Timing in politics is never incidental. The court's verdict in the Delhi liquor policy case has provided Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party with breathing space -- and perhaps more importantly, a renewed claim to moral and political relevance.

Whether this moment translates into long-term gains remains uncertain. However, its electoral implications are significant. Punjab heads into Assembly elections early next year, where AAP governs, and Congress is the principal challenger. Gujarat, too, presents a shifting opposition landscape, with AAP attempting to consolidate its growth against Congress. In Goa, AAP seeks expansion in a space dominated by Congress as the main opposition force.

Kejriwal's legal reprieve, therefore, is not merely procedural; it reshapes political optics. Disenchantment -- even if limited -- can create openings. If sections of the opposition voter base feel unsettled, AAP may seek to fill that vacuum.

Kejriwal, for his part, has made it clear that he intends to occupy any vacuum in the opposition space. In a press conference after the verdict, he questioned Congress sharply: "Kejriwal went to jail. Did Robert Vadra go to jail? Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Rahul Gandhi go to jail? Did Sonia Gandhi go to jail? What is Congress saying?" The statement was not merely a defence; it was a signal.

Whether Kejriwal can truly emerge as a credible national-level alternative to Rahul Gandhi remains to be seen. But the development ensures that the Congress leadership must now contend not only with the BJP but also with competition within the opposition space.

For now, the courtroom has altered the conversation. The next move will be political.

