Elections scheduling done for convenience of BJP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday raised concerns over the conduct and timing of Assembly elections.

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"The way elections are scheduled, phases are created, and dates are set, I feel all of this is done for the convenience of the BJP," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that administrative changes are often made ahead of elections in states where the ruling party at the Centre does not control the government.

“Whenever elections take place, if the Delhi government or the state government is not theirs, the first thing they do is remove the DGP, the Chief Secretary, and other officials. At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is against the government, deliberately colluded with the government here in Delhi and with the Election Commission to remove officials. Tell me, in Uttar Pradesh, has the DGP ever been removed? Why is the DGP never removed there? Whenever elections took place in UP, how many complaints were made to the Election Commission? Did the Election Commission ever remove anyone?" he asked.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

While polling for the Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assemblies will be held in a single phase on April 9, Tamil Nadu will also see single-day polling on April 23, while West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting for all will be held on May 4.

Hours after the Assembly polls were scheduled, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered the removal of West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. Subsequently on Monday, it shifted out the state's acting DGP Piyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

--IANS

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